SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FRANKLIN COUNTY

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania... * Until 1030 PM EST * At 936 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bloserville to near Hancock, moving southeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Greencastle, Shippensburg, St. Thomas, Wayne Heights, Scotland, Fort Loudon, Mercersburg, Guilford, Claylick, Willow Hill, Fannettsburg, Fayetteville, Roxbury, Mont Alto, Doylesburg, Upper Strasburg, Marion and Rouzerville.
