SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FRANKLIN COUNTY

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania...

* Until 1030 PM EST

* At 936 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from Bloserville to near Hancock, moving southeast at 65
  mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Greencastle, Shippensburg, St. Thomas,
  Wayne Heights, Scotland, Fort Loudon, Mercersburg, Guilford,
  Claylick, Willow Hill, Fannettsburg, Fayetteville, Roxbury, Mont
  Alto, Doylesburg, Upper Strasburg, Marion and Rouzerville.