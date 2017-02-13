× Army recruiting sees historic mission increase

Harrisburg, PA. — U.S. Army leaders recently announced the need for 6,000 additional active-duty recruits and 1,500 additional Army Reserve recruits by the end of September as a result of the National Defense Authorization Act’s increase in the Army’s size.

U.S. Army Recruiting Command will see the largest in-year mission increase in the command’s history, bringing the original mission of 62,500 to 68,500. This will increase the mission of the local Army recruiting battalion, based in New Cumberland, PA from 1,652 to 1,697.

The Army has added $200 million in incentive bonuses, fully opened enlistment to those who have served previously to assist with the increase, and increased the number of two-year enlistment opportunities. The Army’s standards for quality will not change with the mission increase. Currently, only 29 percent of youth meet the physical and mental qualifications required for military service.

To discuss these changes and the impact on the local area, contact Bill Irwin at 717-614-2220 or William.j.irwin20.civ@mail.mil.

SOURCE: US Army Recruiting Battalion-Harrisburg