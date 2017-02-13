Breeze is not as strong and is milder out of the southwest for Tuesday

BREAK FROM STRONG WINDS

As high pressure builds in, the wind will ease up. They are much lighter overnight into the morning. Skies become mostly clear for a few hours overnight before building back in. Morning lows drop to the middle 20s. Skies brighten up during the day with more sunshine. A southwest flow increases and helps temperatures climb to the middle and upper 40s ahead of our next system. A

cold front drops through very early Wednesday morning followed by a brief shot of much chillier air. The winds are stronger and shift

to the northwest ushering in colder air. While high temperatures still manage to reach the lower 40s Wednesday, they fall to the lower and middle 30s on Thursday. A few flakes can’t be ruled out either. High pressure brings more sunshine and calmer conditions Friday. Temperatures respond heading back to the lower 40s.

WARM WEEKEND SURGE

Temperatures warm quickly as the upper-level pattern changes with a ridge building over the weekend. This means milder temperatures in the 50s. Saturday, expect highs in the lower and middle 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A warm front

pushes through the area late, allowing even warmer air to arrive Sunday. Readings are in the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday. And, despite a cold front crossing through the area late Sunday, it is still mild in the 50s for Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist