Carving a bear out of wood at Abeln Arborworks

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Woodworking is a difficult art to master.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Drew Anderson is at Abeln Arborworks, checking out how a bear can be carved out of wood with a chainsaw.

This bear will be auctioned off on Saturday, March 11 at the Silver Spring Fire Company at event that benefits Angels for Alyssa, a charity that raises money for a rare disease.

For more information about Abeln Arborworks, you can visit their site here.