× Coroner releases name of man killed by fallen tree branch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Cumberland County coroner is releasing the name of the person killed by a fallen tree branch last evening.

On February 12, Shannon Lee Martin, 22, of Loysville, was travelling westbound on Route 933 at 11:40 p.m. when high winds blew a branch from a tree.

The branch went through the windshield of Martin’s windshield of the car and struck him in the chest.

Martin was transported to West Short Hospital where he later died from his injuries.