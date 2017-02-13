× Explosives not found at New Oxford High School, students return to classes

Law enforcement and school officials swept New Oxford High School yesterday and today to make sure the school was cleared of any explosive devices.

This was in response to a note written Friday, Feb. 10 on a boy’s bathroom toilet roll, which stated, “4 bombs will go off on February 13.” Nothing else was written on the note, Eastern Adams Regional Police Department said.

Back-to-back searches throughout the high school, yesterday and today, was negative, Eastern Adams reported. As a precaution, the department partnered with Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, York County Sherrif’s Office, Latimore Police Department, and New Oxford High School officials today at 7 a.m., which is when they conducted a search of all bags coming into the high school and middle school. Eastern Adams explained they were specifically searching for explosives.

The incident began Friday, after finding the note, and will continue, Eastern Adams said. The person or person involved have not yet been identified, officials said.

The school was closed Friday and district officials cancelled all activities until the school could be cleared. Eastern Adams responded at that time to assist in the district’s efforts to protect its population.

Eastern Adams, New Oxford High School officials and the bomb K-9 Units from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cumberland County and York County Sheriff’s Office, yesterday also conducted a building search for explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Ogle at 717-624-1614, ext. 204.