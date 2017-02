× Fire damages Yoe Borough apartment building

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The American Red Cross is assisting several people left homeless by a fire in Yoe Borough. The fire broke out at about 7:39 p.m. in the first block of E. Pennsylvania Avenue. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke pouring from the upper floors of building.

The fire was under control in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.