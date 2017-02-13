× Float Therapy comes to York County

Imagine being able to block everything out around you, to silence your brain, and to become weightless. It’s become a reality, thanks to a new business in York County that offers what’s being called Float Therapy. FOX43’s Amy Lutz went to check it out.

John Suprik spent more than 19 years working in a factory and knew it was time for a change. After trying floating just once, he knew he wanted to bring it to the people of York.

“It was the most amazing experiene ever.”, he said.

So he and his partner, Stacey Boore, decided to open Life’s Diversion Float and Relaxation Spa in East Manchester Township.

Float therapy is as simple as it sounds: Letting your mind relax while you float in 10 inches of warm water in a tank with about 1,000 lbs of epson salt. And John says, it’s 100% safe.

“You cannot roll over. It’s not like a bed where you can simply roll over. Everybody floats, so as soon as you get in there, it’s just like a cork in water, you automatically become buoyant and float with no effort at all.”

He says it’s a great stress release, but that’s not all.

“It helps people with chronic pain, fibermyalgia, athletes, it helps them with sports recovery – the Epsom salt will help recover their muscles.”

John also says floating decompresses the spine because there’s near zero gravity on your body when you float. Combined with a relaxing atmosphere, he says the experience naturally increases your dopamine and endorphin levels, which in turn, boosts your mood.

For more information, check out their website: https://lifesdiversionfloat.com/