× FOX43 Sports Poll: Are you more excited for the beginning of Spring Training or the World Baseball Classic?

You hear that sound?

It’s the pop of the catcher’s mitt, as he receives the pitcher’s first fastball on the First Day of Spring Training.

Yes, today is the day most MLB teams’ pitchers and catchers report to begin training with their teams for the upcoming season.

However, 2017 will feature more than just your regular slate of Spring Training baseball.

The World Baseball Classic, held once every four years, is a tournament that determines which country is the World Champion of Baseball. Countries and regions like the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and U.S.A. recruit the best players to play for their national teams.

The tournament, which begins March 6 and runs through March 22, takes place while teams are playing the majority of their Spring Training games.

Many baseball fans enjoy Spring Training baseball to get a feel for their team, and see young players get playing time that they may not receive otherwise. However, the WBC is growing in popularity, as fans are now able to enjoy competitive baseball before the season begins while supporting their country in an Olympic-style competition.

Our question is, are you more excited for the beginning of Spring Training or the World Baseball Classic?