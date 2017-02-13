× Gettysburg man accused of vandalizing state Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A Gettysburg man was arrested Sunday after police say he broke into the state Capitol and vandalized part of the building.

Ryan Stump, 27, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was arraigned on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Stump broke into the main Capitol through a window on the House side of the building around 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, according to Troy Thompson, spokesman for the state Department of General Services. While he was in the Capitol, Stump proceeded to cause damage to the Senate side by discharging a fire extinguisher and destroying three visitor signs, Thompson said.

He was arrested by Pennsylvania Capitol Police after a brief chase.

Authorities estimate damage to the Capitol between $10,000 and $30,000.