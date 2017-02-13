Gusty and chillier Monday ahead

GUSTY & CHILLIER MONDAY: It’s a gusty start to the new work week as chillier air pours into the region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 5 P.M. Wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour this morning make wind chills values feel like the teens and 20s! Bundle up, and be ready to have two hands on the steering wheel on this Monday morning. The winds remain quite gusty through the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle 30s to near 40 degrees under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Wind chill values make readings feel like the 20s to lower 30s. The winds slowly ease through the night. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall into the 20s once the winds ease late. Tuesday brings a much milder, but quiet day under partly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s with a bit of a southwest breeze.

TURNING COLDER: A shot of cold air approaches for the middle of the week. Wednesday is still a bit on the mild side for this time of year. It’s mostly cloudy after a sunny start, and the breezes kick up too. Some flurries are possible. Reading are in the lower 40s. The cold air is settled in by Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and reading in the lower to middle 30s. It’s breezy with flurries. The cold air is only here for a short stay. Temperatures begin moderating Friday. There’s partly cloudy skies, and readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MUCH MILDER WEEKEND: A nice warm up is coming for the weekend! There’s plenty of sunshine Saturday, with readings well into the 50s. In fact, it looks like middle to upper 50s, and perhaps even a 60 degree reading or two. Sunday’s numbers come down a touch, but still remain in the 50s. There’s some clouds mixing in with sunshine.

Have a great Monday!

Save