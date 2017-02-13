× ‘I feel like a part of my husband has returned’ Widow’s missing ring found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. – For 54 years Edith and John Long were married. When John died, 11 years ago, Edith began wearing his wedding band.

“Always. Everyday,” she said.

On day she realized the ring had fallen off and was lost. She called places where she had been, but no one found the ring. Then, she got sick.

In the meantime, an employee with Executive Coach, a bus company, found the ring between two seats. Stu Metzler, from Executive Coach, and others began trying to figure out who the ring belonged to. After six weeks they had almost given up. At that point, Edith was feeling better. She realized she never tried the bus company. She called and they were able to reunite her with the ring.

“Just so glad to get it back to her,” said Metzler.

“I feel like a part of my husband has returned,” said Long.