Jeffrey Sandusky, son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, arrested on child abuse charges

The son of convicted child molester and former assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested Monday on charges of child molestation.

According to a court document, Pennsylvania State Police Rockview-Bellefonte arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky, and took him to Centre County Prison. He was unable to post $200,000 bail, court documents revealed.

The 14 charges are:

1 18 § 902 §§ A F1 Criminal Solicitation – Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older 03/01/2013

2 18 § 902 §§ A F1 Criminal Solicitation – IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age 03/01/2013

3 18 § 902 §§ A Criminal Solicitation – Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child 03/01/2016

4 18 § 902 §§ A Criminal Solicitation – Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child 03/01/2016

5 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

6 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

7 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

8 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

9 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

10 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

11 18 § 902 §§ A F3 Criminal Solicitation – Child Pornography 03/01/2013

12 18 § 902 §§ A F3 Criminal Solicitation – Child Pornography 03/01/2013

13 18 § 6301 §§ A1i M1 Corruption of Minors 03/01/2013

14 18 § 6301 §§ A1i M1 Corruption of Minors 03/01/2013

His attorney, Lance Marshall, was unable to be reached for comment.

Developing story.