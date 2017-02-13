× Lancaster city man to serve up to 9 years in prison for burglary spree

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster City man is set to serve up to 9 years in prison for burglaries last year at six area businesses.

Michael Haynick, 31, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of burglary and related charges for crimes committed between April and May 2016.

During the spree, Haynick targeted these businesses over a 13 month period:

– Villa Nova, 1310 Harrisburg Pike

– Dunkin Donuts, 1242 Lititz Pike

– Lancaster Tank and Car Wash, 798 Flory Mill Road

– Trago Mechanical, 5 West Wynwood Drive

– Willow Breeze Laundromat, 2914 Willow Street Pike

– Almanzar Tire, 1023 Ranck Mill Road

Before sentencing, Assistant District Attorney, Travis Anderson, told Judge David Ashworth that Haynick has had many chances to fix his behavior, including a stint he spent in the county’s drug court program. Anderson added that Haynick needed to be incarcerated for society’s safety.

Judge Ashworth ordered Haynick to serve 4.5 to 9 years in prison, as well as pay over $9,000 in restitution.