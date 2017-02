× Lancaster County man charged with assaulting woman

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA — East Lampeter Twp. Police charged a man with simple assault after he allegedly shoved a woman violently against a wall, causing injuries. Kyle Herbig, 23, faces two counts of simple assault for the Sunday incident, where the victim suffered lacerations to her hand and pain to her head and neck. The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of her injuries.