Lower Paxton man charged with assault

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — A Lower Paxton Twp. man is charged with simple assault after a Sunday evening incident. It happened around 10:33 p.m. in the 300 blk of Beaver Rd. Police were called for a reported physical domestic dispute. Police say they found Richard Forester extremely intoxicated when they arrived.

After an investigation, Forester was placed under arrest for Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats. While being taken into custody, police say Forester also resisted arrest. Officers were able to take him into custody without any further incident. Forester was arraigned and was committed to Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 straight bail.