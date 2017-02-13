× Man exposes self to store clerk in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — A woman who works as a clerk at the Turkey Hill on N. Houcks Rd. reported seeing more of a customer than she wanted Sunday morning.

The clerk reported that a man entered the store around midnight and made a purchase. While he was at the counter, the clerk realized the man’s penis was exposed from his pants. He left the store and got into an SUV, possibly a Jeep.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20’s, thin build with a beard. Anyone with information is requested to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 657-5656.