New law may delay tax returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A new tax law may be affecting your return, and you may not even know it.

The Path Act, which was passed on January 1 by the IRS, may delay some returns that are filed early this year.

The new law fights against identity theft and fraud, and mandates that the IRS does not issue a refund on tax returns claiming the earned 'income tax credit' or the 'additional child tax credit' until February 15.

Greg Bianco, with Liberty Tax service in Springettsbury Township says people who are misunderstanding the new tax act, may be causing themselves to wait even longer for their refund.

"I had people filing on January 20, and now they're not filing until February 15. The refunds aren't being posted until late February or early March.

According to Bianco, this change will impact a lot of people in the region and he is urging local taxpayers to try and better understand the changes.