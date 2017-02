× Northern Lebanon and Bishop McDevitt impress at PIAA Team Wrestling tourney

HERSHEY – Northern Lebanon advanced to the “AA” championship match where they lost to Reynolds 54-18. Bishop McDevitt was one point away from defeating the Vikings for a spot in the finals. Both teams represented District 3 well in the PIAA “AA” Team Wrestling Championships at Giant Center. Here are video links to FOX43’s coverage of the 2017 PIAA Team Wrestling tournament.

