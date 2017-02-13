× Pair arrested after child found to be living in home with human, animal feces

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– Police arrested a pair after an investigation revealed a child living in a home with unsanitary living conditions.

Lakeisha McElroy, 26, and Steve Teller (not pictured) were arrested and are facing charges for their abusive behavior.

Police were investigating concerns for the welfare of McElroy’s 17-month-old child.

It was found that the child was living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions within the home for at least a month prior to police discovery.

The interior of the home had animal and human feces cluttered about, and contained little to no food.

The child was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation and later was turned over to Franklin County Children and Youth Services.