Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 8 dogs from dog fight, finds one deceased

PSPCA asks for public’s help in uncovering those involved

Philadelphia, PA (February 13, 2017) – The Pennsylvania SPCA was called to the scene of a dog fight in progress on the 600 block of West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia late Sunday, February 12. Upon arrival, the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers found one deceased dog, one badly injured dog, one less injured dog and six others all with paraphernalia consistent with dog fighting.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers were called to the scene by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Animal Care and Control Team for a possible dog fight in progress. One individual was taken into custody, while a number of others fled the scene. The PSPCA is continuing its investigation to find all others involved and asking the public for assistance. All tips can be left anonymously through the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline, 866-601-7722.

All dogs were transported to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters where they will receive medical care and forensic exams. The dog who sustained the most critical injuries has been named George (photo attached) in honor of the late George Bengal, whose many accomplishments included breaking up a dog fight in progress. All dogs have been signed over to the PSPCA where they will be cared for medically, rehabilitated and ultimately rehomed.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, the whereabouts of those involved, or information about other cases of animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

Source: Pennsylvania SPCA