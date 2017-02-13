× Police: Harrisburg man’s death ruled accidential fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police ruled the death of a contracted construction worker as an unfortunate accident, according to a Harrisburg Bureau of Police report.

A 59-year-old, white man, who was working at a residence on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street, reportedly fell Saturday, Feb. 11 from the 3rd floor balcony. When officers arrived, they said they found the man lying on his back.

Two people were attempting to help revive him until EMS arrived. The investigation of the incident, which happened at 3:44 p.m., revealed that the man stepped onto the balcony to take a break, police said. Police said when the man leaned against the railing that separated from the building, it gave way. He fell three flights before he hit the pavement, police explained.