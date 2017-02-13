Recall: Reports of Target patio benches collapsing, one report of knee injury

Target has received six reports of patio benches collapsing, which included one report of a knee injury, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission said threshold patio benches were recalled because they can collapse while in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers. There were about 1,300 sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2016 through July 2016 for about $150 for the benches and $1,000 for the dining sets when sold with the benches.

This recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set. The model number can be found on the front page of the product’s assembly instructions or on the product’s packaging.

Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench: 009-00-3894, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise: 009-00-2005, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam: 009-00-2006, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange: 009-00-2007, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green: 009-00-2008, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy: 009-00-4568, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan: 009-00-4573, 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund for the bench, the commission reported. The benches were sold individually, as well as part of a set. Purchasers can continue to use the other pieces of the set which, in addition to the bench, included a table and four chairs. Purchasers of individual benches will be refunded the purchase price. Purchasers of sets will be refunded the price of the individual bench.

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, online at http://www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Patio/Garden” on for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.