Milder for Valentine’s Day, and still a bit of a breeze

MILDER/LESS BREEZY TUESDAY: The winds continue to slowly ease on this Tuesday morning, becoming quiet by daybreak. Expect cloudier intervals at times Temperatures begin in the 20s under partly cloudy skies, so it’s a colder start than Monday morning. The rest of the day is quiet, but milder. There’s sunshine mixed with some clouds during the afternoon. Expect milder readings in the middle to upper 40s with a bit of a southwest breeze. The overnight period brings added clouds and perhaps an isolated rain or snow shower to the west and northwest close to daybreak. Readings fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TURNING COLDER: A shot of cold air approaches for the middle of the week. Wednesday is still a bit on the mild side for this time of year. It’s mostly cloudy after a sunny start, and the breezes kick up too. Some flurries are possible. Reading are in the lower 40s. The cold air is settled in by Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and reading in the lower to middle 30s. It’s breezy with flurries. The cold air is only here for a short stay. Temperatures begin moderating Friday. There’s partly cloudy skies, and readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

MUCH MILDER WEEKEND: A nice warm up is coming for the weekend! There’s partly cloudy skies Saturday, with readings well into the 50s. In fact, it looks like middle 50s, and perhaps even a 60 degree reading or two. Sunday’s numbers are even higher, and well above seasonable average high temperatures for this time of year. There’s some passing clouds, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday is dry and sun filled. Though mild, it’s not as warm. Highs fall back into the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

