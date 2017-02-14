× Arsonist sets fire to vehicle in Dover Township

DOVER TWP., York County, PA. — Police say an arsonist set an SUV on fire early Sunday morning in Dover Twp. It happened around 3:34 a.m. in the 3100 block of Jayne Lane.

An arriving officer found a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV fully engulfed in flames.

The owner reported that he parked the vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday woke to a loud popping sound at 3:30 a.m.. The vehicle was a total loss.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighboring home shows a person approach the vehicle, enter the vehicle, and flee the area moments before the fire is observed inside the vehicle.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647, through 911, or use the crime tip reporting portion of the NYCRPD website.