Boy, 5, found chewing on used condom at school playground

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was found with a used condom in his mouth at a Florida elementary school playground, according to WPTV.

The boy was playing with classmates Wednesday afternoon outside St. Lucie Elementary School when he found the condom and began chewing on it, Fort Pierce police told the TCPalm. A teacher removed it and called 911, as well as the boy’s mother.

“It could be a prostitution-related thing or some couple that was out there and just made a bad decision, or who knows what,” said Ed Cunningham of the Fort Pierce Police Department. “That’s why we’re going to patrol more and see what we can find.”

School officials told WPTV they are reviewing surveillance video from the school grounds and are stepping up efforts to keep the playground clean.

The child was rushed to the emergency room to get tests done for sexually transmitted diseases, the station reported, but is expected to be okay.

The St. Lucie County School District issued this statement: