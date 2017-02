ISRAEL– Kids have their own meal, it’s time for adults to get their own, right?

According to Adweek, Burger King Israel has come up with a special Adult’s Meal for Valentine’s Day this year.

The meal comes with:

2 Whoppers

2 packs of french fries

2 beers

A “romantic ADULT TOY” inside

The offer is only available on Tuesday after 6 p.m.