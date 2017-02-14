City Council looks to make area around Market safer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. - At Tuesday night's meeting the Lancaster City Council plans to discuss parking restrictions around Central Market. The restrictions aim to make the area near Market safer for pedestrians.
