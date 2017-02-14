× FOX43 Sports Poll: How will the Philadelphia Phillies season turn out?

Baseball season is upon us!

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training yesterday, for most teams.

Now, this week, we will take a look at each of our four area teams to see how their 2017 seasons may turn out.

Today, we begin with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After a small improvement over being the worst team in baseball in 2015, the Phillies won 71 games in 2016. Now, the young team is looking to take another step in development as the club inches back into contention.

Philadelphia’s starting rotation may be its strength, led by veterans Jeremy Hellickson and Clay Buchholz. Both players could be moved at the Trade Deadline if they are performing well, and the Phillies can add prospects that will help them in the future. P Jerad Eickhoff was the team’s most consistent pitcher last season, starting 33 games at the age of 25. Ps Vince Velasquez and Aaron Nola are looking to prove that they can stay healthy for an entire season, and continue their development into top-of-the-rotation starters. After the top five, the team boasts a ton of depth at Triple-A, with each starting pitcher having been regarded as a top prospect in some point of their careers.

The Phillies added a few arms to strengthen the team’s bullpen as well. Ps Joaquin Benoit and Pat Neshek each have experience pitching in high leverage situations late in games, and their presence and abilities should benefit the club in 2017.

On the other hand, the Phillies were one of the worst offensive teams in baseball last season. Manager Pete Mackanin publicly requested that the front office add at least “two professional hitters,” and he received his wish in the form of OFs Michael Saunders and Howie Kendrick. Saunders, an All-Star for the Blue Jays in 2016, will patrol right field for the club this year. He is expected to add a left-handed pop that the lineup sorely missed last season. Kendrick will also provide a consistent presence, as he has only hit below .279 once in his 11 year career.

Despite these additions, the main focus for the Phillies this season will be the development and debut of their top prospects. OF Nick Williams and SS J.P. Crawford are expected to nail down starting jobs with the big club after beginning the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. At least one of the aforementioned pitching prospects should make an appearance due to an injury or trade. Overall, the Phillies are loaded with depth on the farm system, and are biding their time while players ready themselves for life in the MLB.

With all these factors in mind, our question is, how do you think the Philadelphia Phillies season will turn out?