FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – An inmate who failed to return to the Franklin County Jail after leaving his work release job is back in custody. Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Glenn Lee, 52, was picked up in Carlisle by borough police Tuesday morning.

Lee clocked out early from his job in Carlisle on Monday and failed to report back to jail. He faces an escape charge.