Inmate who assaulted, murdered ex-girlfriend in 2014 will not receive sentence relief

LANCASTER, Pa.– An inmate that is serving life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend will not get a new trial.

Kevin Souffrant, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 for the murder of 21-year-old Shadae Taylor-Brooks inside her Wabank Road apartment. A local prosecutor described it as a “savage assault and murder.”

When filing for relief, Souffrant argued that his lawyer was ineffective and should have used a manslaughter defense at trial.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker denied Souffrant’s claim, saying that the lawyer’s decisions in the case had a “reasonable basis.”

At trial, an audio recording of Souffrant threatening to kill Taylor-Brooks just hours before the attack was played. The recording, which came from Taylor-Brooks’ sister’s cellphone, indicated that Souffrant was beating Taylor-Brooks just before she was found dead in her apartment.

Judge Reinaker, while denying the motion, stated that the audio recording contradicts a manslaughter defense, and that it would not have necessarily been the better approach because Souffrant told police that unknown intruders were responsible for the attack.