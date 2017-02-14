Life in the Navy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To protect our country and our freedoms! That`s the essence of the life of a member of our military. But what is life really like for a young man or woman whose currently serving? I got an invite from the U.S. Navy to see first hand as part of the 'sailor for a day program'.

The USS Dwight D Eisenhour, CVN-69 is simply known as 'the Ike.' Three thousand plus sailors are stationed aboard the ship. According to Chief John Osborne, a majority of them are young enlisted sailors with one or more jobs to do day in and day out, "Our undesignated seaman our truly the backbone of the ship. They are going to be doing that grunt work. They are casting lines, mooring the ship. They are chipping paint. They are repainting. They are fixing the non-skid in the hangar bay. They are putting the rib boats in the water. Without them, the ship does not run."

Seaman Isaac Wiles is one of those undesignated seaman. He's a young sailor from Pennsylvania whose been on the Ike for just more than a year. "My day to day job is to maintain spaces or perform maintenance." He's part of the team responsible for handling the lines that hold the ship in place against the pier. Wiles says, "So what they`ll do is whenever we put out they are going to unravel all line that`s around the bits, and then they`ll slack it off. Then someone on the pier will take it off the ball and will heave all of that that line in." The Ike is recently back from a seven month deployment overseas where the ship stopped in Italy, France, Dubai and Bahrain.

Daily life on the Ike begins bright and early Three meals a day are served in the mess decks. Wiles has one meal he particularly enjoys. "I really do like the meat loaf. It's kind of strange but I do like it a lot." During down time one of the more popular things that sailors like to do is workout. There are six gym areas on board the ship. There are other ways the sailors spend free time. "They`ll play media. They`ll play movies. We have tv`s in the berthing area where we can watch a movie, or we can just hang out and play board games, cards. Some people bring portable game consoles.and we`ll just play video games or work out."

The Ike stands 24 stories tall and weighs about 95 thousand tons. She`s powered by two nuclear reactors and she can reach a top speed of 34 miles per hour. When the air wing comes aboard more than 70 aircraft arrive and the ship`s population rises to well above 5000 people. Crews can launch two airplanes and land one every 37 seconds. It's all tracked and controlled from flight control and the navigation bridge. A complicated process that takes the entire team; from seasoned officers to new seamen just out of boot camp. Osborne says, "So when an undesignated seaman such as Seaman Wiles comes on board this ship, and makes his contribution, its felt by everybody whether they know it or not."

Life on the Ike is all about the mission. It`s about constant training; constant maintenance; constant preparation as the Ike gets ready to return to sea very soon. "We will head out to sea about two weeks at a time and we'll qualify pilots and also keeps us fresh. We'll run our drill, our damage control drills and our man overboard drills, to make sure we are ready to do whatever is asked of us."

No deployment date has been revealed, but the carrier and crew do need to be ready to very quickly when called upon. Typically within 72 hours. The Ike was commissioned back in 1977. The average age of the crew of the Ike is just 21 years old.