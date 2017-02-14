× Man accused of robbing same Rite Aid store 3 times in 2 months

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who they believe robbed the same Rite Aid store in Dauphin County three times in the past two months.

The most recent robbery–happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to store located along the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 2:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. Police say the man walked behind the sales counter and ordered the employee to open the cash register. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and two cartons of Newport Cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 to 40 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black athletic pants with two yellow stripes going down the sides, black gloves and a silver scarf-like garment hiding the lower part of his face.

The robber was last seen fleeing on foot north across Union Deposit Road towards the Eagle Crest Apartment complex.

The same store was also robbed on January 16 and January 31. Police believe the same man is responsible for all three robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton Township police at 717-657-5656.