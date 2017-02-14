× Marietta man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Marietta man is free on bail after he is arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse of Children. The arrest of 68 year old Robert Lee Penwell, was the result of an investigation that began last summer.

On August 10, 2016, Susquehanna Regional Police, assisted by Detectives from the Lancaster County Computer Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at Penwell’s home. Computers and related items were seized. A forensic examination of the seized items uncovered images of child pornography, and videos of child pornography.

Penwell was arraigned Tuesday morning on 4 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and 2 counts of Criminal Use of Communications Facility. He was released after posting $100,000 unsecured bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges on March 22.