Penn State team receives $50,000 grant for breast cancer research

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A team of researchers at the Penn State Cancer Institute has $50,000 to advance its research on breast cancer, thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

Dr. Nancy Lill, Ph.D. accepted the grant Tuesday morning. She says the money will fund her team's research on aggressive forms of breast cancer called triple-negatives. Specifically, Dr. Lill's team plans to advance its work on anti-cancer compounds, known as schweinfurthin analogues, that could eventually treat types of breast cancer that are resistant to chemotherapy.

"The $50,000 will cover one year of research in the laboratory," said Dr. Lill, "in order to establish the proof principal that these might be useful and to understand how they work."

37 women in Pennsylvania are diagnosed with breast cancer every day. The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition will award $150,000 in grants this year, to breast cancer researchers across the state.