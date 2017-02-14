× Police searching for inmate that escaped while on work release

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an inmate that escaped while on work release.

Michael Lee, 52, is facing charges of escape after failing to return to jail after work release.

On February 13, Lee was working in Carlisle when he clocked out early and didn’t return to Franklin County Jail.

An arrest warrant was issued and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the accused and where he may be can call Pennsylvania State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.