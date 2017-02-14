× Poll: What is your favorite Valentine’s Day gift?

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Every February 14th, it’s marked on the calendar to celebrate love. Love is a human experience shared among family, friends, significant others, spouses, and yes, even pets.

The National Retail Federation released its calculations of not only how much American consumers are expected to spend in 2017, but also what consumers are most likely to spend it on.

The federation reports, “Consumers plan to spend $4.3 billion on jewelry (given by 19 percent of shoppers), $3.8 billion on an evening out (37 percent), $2 billion on flowers (35 percent), $1.9 billion on clothing (19 percent), $1.7 billion on candy (50 percent), $1.4 billion on gift cards/gift certificates (16 percent) and $1 billion on greeting cards (47 percent).

An emerging Valentine’s Day trend gaining in popularity are “gifts of experience,” the federation reports. For example, an experience gift includes, and is not limited to, tickets to a concert or sporting event, a gym membership or an outdoor adventure. While 40 percent of consumers want an experience gift, only 24 percent plan to give one.

