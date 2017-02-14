× Power outage affects thousands of Met Ed customers in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Nearly 2,000 Met Ed customers in York County lost power at around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Met Ed spokesman Scott Takac said that the outage mostly affected customers in and around the Dover area, west of York City. About 846 customers in Dover Township, 842 Dover Borough and about 150 in West Manchester Township were affected.

Takac, said he did not know the exact cause of the outage but as of 7 o’clock about 1100 customers have had power restored. Met Ed crews continue to work to restore electricity to the remaining 800 customers.

Takac did not have an exact timetable for when their work will be finished