Proposed municipal complex in York Co. raises concerns; others say it’s beneficial

SPRING GARDEN TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A proposed municipal complex in the works in one York County community would cost millions of dollars.

That building in Spring Garden Township would be on a 56-acre property and combine the administrative building and the police station. It would also include a recreational facility.

The proposed municipal complex at 1799 Mount Rose Ave. could raise taxes and is raising concerns.

At the last meeting, commissioners said the complex would cost between $14-18 million. The township would have to take out a 30-year loan.

Sean Clark, a township resident, said, "Before we go jumping into $20 million-worth of debt, we just really want the board of commissioners to take a break, take a pause, take a timeout and hear what the residents have to say with legitimate feedback."

Clark is encouraging people to sign a petition to ask commissioners to look at other alternatives. Currently the police station is on Tri Hill Road and the admin building is on Ogontz Street.

Clark said, "It might be that the facilities that we have can be renovated, it might be that we need an entirely new complex. I'm not sure. It's just that there's not enough facts."

Others are opposed to the new complex because they don't want the police station to change locations.

Richard Stare, a resident, said, "Our street is heavily patrolled. It's because of the policemen coming and going to the police station, so that's rather comforting."

Some people see both positives and negatives to building the complex.

"It's right off of 83. It's already congested area," Jamie Gruber said.

He added, "An advantage would be just a centralized location because in Spring Garden everything is separated a little bit. And as a relatively new resident, it's sometimes hard to find the municipal offices."

The addition of a recreational facility also appeals to some neighbors.

Cliff Billet said, "I think it would be a great facility for our community to enjoy: Kids to enjoy youth sports, and we older adults to exercise as we want to."

The next township meeting will be held at the Tri Hill building on March 8.