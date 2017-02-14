Royer’s Flowers prepares for Valentine’s Day rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST YORK, Pa., -- Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists across the country. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend roughly $2 billion this Valentine's Day.

At Royer's Flowers in West York, Vice President of Operations Barry Spengler, says they will deliver about 800 bouquets of flowers from that store alone today and between 10-12,000 bouquets will be delivered total from all of the stores in the region.

Spengler says they've been preparing for the Valentine's Day rush since January.

"Everybody thinks in January we're slow in the business, but no, all of January we've been busy preparing just to get things ready for today," explained Spengler. "It's been busy, we've been busy, it's been fun."

Royer's Flowers is open from 7- 8 p.m. on Tuesday. They are taking delivery orders until 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.royers.com/.