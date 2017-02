DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a suspect. On Friday, February 10 and Saturday February 11 a surveillance camera showed a male placing a skimming device on the drive up ATM of the First National Bank on North Progress Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Scott Meier at (717) 909-9246 or by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com