Two proposed dog kennels for breeding approved, two denied in Strasburg Twp. Lancaster County

STRASBURG TWP., Pa. – Two proposed dog kennels to be used for dog breeding were approved, while two others were denied by the township’s zoning board Tuesday night.

Amish and Mennonite farmers proposed the kennels to legally permit for-profit dog breeding at their farms. But many opponents worried that their operations would be giving legalization to puppy mills.

The two approved kennels, one on Bachman Road and the other on Walnut Run Road, only required a special permission and had full hearings in December and January. Both were approved by a 4-1 margin.

Those were approved provided certain conditions were met, such as restrictions on dimensions, how many dogs could be kept, standards on cleanliness for the dogs, the use of certified vendors for carcass removal, and limitations on when the animals could be outside.

Two other proposals, one on May Post Office Road and the other on Deiter Road, had contentious hearings Tuesday in which members of the public were able to cross-examine the applicants and were denied, the May Post Office Road one by a 4-1 margin and the Deiter Road one was rejected unanimously.

The latter two did not meet township setback requirements, and thus required a hardship variance, meaning that the applicants had to prove economic hardship without approval of the kennels, zoning board members said.

“There have been six kennel applications in the last five months that have come to Strasburg Township,” Terri Nettke, who opposed the kennels, said after the hearings. ” four of them have been granted; these are the first two that have been denied.”