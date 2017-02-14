Winds increase once again for the next two days

COLD SHOT IS BRIEF

A cold front is expected to arrive overnight followed by a quick shot of colder air. Clouds return late and a brief rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Lows are not as cold in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Te breeze kicks in during the day and it is still fairly mild Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. The coldest day of the week is Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 30s. Gusty winds continue too. Skies are partly sunny with a few flurries possible. Friday, high pressure builds in and settles the breeze. Temperatures begin to moderate as they climb to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies are brighter with more sunshine. Other than a few flurries the next two days, no precipitation is expected through next week midweek.

WARM WEEKEND SURGE

As we have seen all winter with temperatures, they swing upward and mild again over the weekend. In fact, we may have a few areas hitting 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Sunday, despite more passing clouds, it is milder in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday is sunnier and remains mild in the 50s. We continue the dry stretch of weather into Tuesday where temperatures climb to the upper 50s with more clouds in the area. A late day shower can’t be ruled out.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist