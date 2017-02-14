× Woman’s car stolen at shopping center

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Manheim Township Police are on the lookout for a car that was stolen Monday from the parking lot of the Manor Shopping Center at 1246 Millersville Pike, in Lancaster Township.

A Lancaster woman told police that she was having a medical issue and parked her car at the Regal Cinema movie complex at about 11:13 a.m. In her haste, she left the keys in the car. When she returned, her car was gone.

The missing car is a green Pontiac Sunfire. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.