Word ‘bomb’ forces evacuation at Palmyra Area Middle School

LEBANON, Pa. – A reported bomb threat forced an evacuation at Palmyra Area Middle School this morning. School district officials notified borough police at 11:18 am after the discovery of the word “bomb” etched onto a toilet paper dispenser in a restroom.

Police assisted by a State Police bomb sniffing K9 unit searched the schools corridors and common areas but nothing was detected or found. The all clear was issued just before 1 o’clock this afternoon.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Palmyra Borough Police at (717) 838-8189.