Dress for wind chill readings in the 20s!

GUSTY, COLD THURSDAY

WINDS ARE BREEZY AGAIN

Winds continue overnight into Thursday with gusts near 30mph during the afternoon. A northwest flow and partly to mostly cloudy skies keeps colder air in place, so temperatures remain in

COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK

the 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. High-pressure building in Thursday night relaxes the breeze heading into Friday. The calm conditions and mostly clear skies leads to a cold morning in the lower 20s. Under abundant sunshine, temperatures recover to the lower 40s.

SPRING-LIKE STRETCH

Temperatures begin to surge upward into the weekend. A stretch of unseasonably mild air settles in for several days. Highs Saturday are in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine. A few passing clouds possible. Sunday is even nicer with highs flirting with 60 degrees! A few more clouds pass through the area.

TEMPERATURES QUICKLY JUMP TO THE 50S THIS WEEKEND

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures remain well above average in the 50’s to near 60 degrees under sunny skies Monday. A few stray showers are possible Tuesday with just a stray shower Wednesday.  Despite clouds, temperatures are mild in the 50s through mid-week.

