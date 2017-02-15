× Drunken man charged after banging on homeowner’s door

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg man is jailed on several charges including Loitering and Prowling at Night Time. At around 8:00 pm Tuesday night, Lower Paxton Township Police responded to the 2100 block of Paxton Drive for a report of an unknown male banging on the caller’s front and back doors of their residence.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a visibly intoxicated Joshua Perine, 32, on the porch of the residence. Perine had broken off the front door handle in attempt to gain entry into the home. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Central Booking Center.

During a body search, Perine was found to be in possession of numerous items stolen in vehicle break-ins in neighboring police jurisdictions.

Perine is also charged with Public Drunkenness and Criminal Mischief. He is being held in Dauphin County Prison on a probation detainer.