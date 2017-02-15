GIANT/Martin’s now sells wine in 32 Pennsylvania stores
CARLISLE, Pa.– In addition to selling a variety of craft and domestic beer, shoppers now have the opportunity to purchase wine at 32 Pennsylvania GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets Beer and Wine Eateries. The Enola GIANT at 4510 Marketplace Way began selling wine last week.
“We know our customers are busy, so we wanted to give them another way to help them save time when shopping at our stores,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “As most of our Beer and Wine Eateries have a nice selection of wine available, our customers will enjoy finding the right wine to pair with our many food offerings.”
GIANT/MARTIN’S continues to evaluate locations to add more Beer and Wine Eateries in its stores. The Beer and Wine Eateries at the following GIANT/MARTIN’S stores are open Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- 65 Route 611, Bartonsville
- 4930 Edgemont Avenue, Brookhaven
- 4357 West Swamp Road, Doylestown
- 801 S. 25th Street, Easton
- 301 Town Center Boulevard, Easton
- 1278 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown
- 4510 Marketplace Way, Enola
- 141 E. Swedesford Road, Exton
- 1874 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown
- 44 Natural Springs Road, Gettysburg
- 5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg
- 2300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
- 4211 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg
- 116 W. Township Line Road, Havertown
- 1570 Oakland Avenue, Indiana (MARTIN’S Food Markets)
- 1605 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
- 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg
- 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- 255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg
- 6542 E. Logan Square, New Hope
- 1201 Knapp Road, North Wales
- 4655 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
- 3175 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
- 1824 Ridge Pike, Royersford
- 721 W. Sproul Road, Springfield
- 550 E. Lancaster Avenue, St. Davids
- 255 Northland Center, State College
- 4320 N. 5th Street Highway, Temple
- 315 York Road, Willow Grove
- 50 E Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood
- 1255 Carlisle Road, York
- 2415 East Market Street, York
The GIANT located at 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg was the first GIANT store to add wine to its Beer Eatery under the new Pennsylvania law in September 2016.
GIANT/MARTIN’S enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy for both wine and beer sales. Cashiers will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.
SOURCE: GIANT/Martin’s