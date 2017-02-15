× GIANT/Martin’s now sells wine in 32 Pennsylvania stores

CARLISLE, Pa.– In addition to selling a variety of craft and domestic beer, shoppers now have the opportunity to purchase wine at 32 Pennsylvania GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets Beer and Wine Eateries. The Enola GIANT at 4510 Marketplace Way began selling wine last week.

“We know our customers are busy, so we wanted to give them another way to help them save time when shopping at our stores,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “As most of our Beer and Wine Eateries have a nice selection of wine available, our customers will enjoy finding the right wine to pair with our many food offerings.”

GIANT/MARTIN’S continues to evaluate locations to add more Beer and Wine Eateries in its stores. The Beer and Wine Eateries at the following GIANT/MARTIN’S stores are open Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

65 Route 611, Bartonsville

4930 Edgemont Avenue, Brookhaven

4357 West Swamp Road, Doylestown

801 S. 25th Street, Easton

301 Town Center Boulevard, Easton

1278 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown

4510 Marketplace Way, Enola

141 E. Swedesford Road, Exton

1874 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown

44 Natural Springs Road, Gettysburg

5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg

2300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

4211 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg

116 W. Township Line Road, Havertown

1570 Oakland Avenue, Indiana (MARTIN’S Food Markets)

1605 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg

6542 E. Logan Square, New Hope

1201 Knapp Road, North Wales

4655 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

3175 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

1824 Ridge Pike, Royersford

721 W. Sproul Road, Springfield

550 E. Lancaster Avenue, St. Davids

255 Northland Center, State College

4320 N. 5th Street Highway, Temple

315 York Road, Willow Grove

50 E Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood

1255 Carlisle Road, York

2415 East Market Street, York

The GIANT located at 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg was the first GIANT store to add wine to its Beer Eatery under the new Pennsylvania law in September 2016.

GIANT/MARTIN’S enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy for both wine and beer sales. Cashiers will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.

SOURCE: GIANT/Martin’s