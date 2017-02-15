× Lancaster man accused of raping woman in November 2016

LANCASTER, Pa — A Lancaster man who was arrested last month on drug charges is now accused of raping a woman in November 2016.

Manuel Pagan Jr., 25, is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent of other, indecent assault, and indecent assault with consent of other. Pagan was already in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail since January 7 on unrelated drug charges.

The alleged incident occurred on November 29. According to police, Pagan met with two women in Manheim Township at 7th Ward Studios where Pagan was a rapper under the stage name “Real Zona.” Police say Pagan offered the women drugs and alcohol. Pagan also reportedly sexually propositioned one of the women, and she declined.

Later that night the woman, her sister and Pagan went to his residence on East Andrew Street, where he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the victim, according to police reports.

The woman was able to run from Pagan’s home and later reported the incident to Manheim Township Police–who notified Lancaster City Police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27.