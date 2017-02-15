× Local teams advance to league championship basketball games

The high school basketball league championships are starting to take shape. The Mid-Penn held their boys and girls semifinals on Tuesday Night. State College defeated Trinity 71-63 and Mechanicsburg handled Greencastle-Antrim 66-61 to set up the championship game. For the girls, Camp Hill used a sparkling performance from Junior Diamond Bragg to upset Cumberland Valley 58-43. The Lions now face Bishop McDevitt for the Mid-Penn crown after the Crusaders defeated Greencastle-Antrim in overtime.

The York-Adams girls title game is now set after victories by Central York and New Oxford in the semis. The Panthers used a strong second half to defeat York Catholic 55-40. The Colonials used a strong first half to roll past Delone Catholic 57-40.

In the Lancaster-Lebanon league, Cedar Crest and JP McCaskey will face each other in the girls final. The Falcons eliminated Northern Lebanon 49-40 while McCaskey edged Lancaster Catholic 44-42.

You can see Tuesday Night highlights from FOX43 News at Ten.